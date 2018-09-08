Amateur Photographer 8 September 2018

What’s in AP 8 September 2018

First Look

Michael Topham takes a closer look at Panasonic’s latest premium compact camera, the Lumix LX100 II

Take full control

Modern cameras are very clever but sometimes manual exposure, focusing and flash is still the best option. James Abbott gives a manual masterclass

On the wild side

This year’s EISA Maestro competition was on the theme of nature – here are the stunning winners

When Harry met…

Harry Borden looks back on photographing Father Ted star Dermot Morgan

Extreme black & white

Want a bolder b&w look, including infrared effects? Martin Evening shows how to make your conversionssing using Photoshop’s Camera Raw

Chicago on my mind

What happens if you take three different systems – DSLR, large-format and mirrorless – with you on a city break? The pictures justify the effort, as David Clapp finds out

Cool couples

John Wade takes us into the fascinating world of coupled rangefinder cameras

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Lollipop Motel Sign, Wildwood, New Jersey’, 2006, by Carol M Highsmith

Regulars

7 days

Reader Portfolio

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

Cover Pictures © Bence Máté / Martin Evening

