Amateur Photographer 8 September 2018

What’s in AP 8 September 2018
First Look
Michael Topham takes a closer look at Panasonic’s latest premium compact camera, the Lumix LX100 II
Take full control
Modern cameras are very clever but sometimes manual exposure, focusing and flash is still the best option. James Abbott gives a manual masterclass
On the wild side
This year’s EISA Maestro competition was on the theme of nature – here are the stunning winners
When Harry met…
Harry Borden looks back on photographing Father Ted star Dermot Morgan
Extreme black & white
Want a bolder b&w look, including infrared effects? Martin Evening shows how to make your conversionssing using Photoshop’s Camera Raw
Chicago on my mind
What happens if you take three different systems – DSLR, large-format and mirrorless – with you on a city break? The pictures justify the effort, as David Clapp finds out
Cool couples
John Wade takes us into the fascinating world of coupled rangefinder cameras
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Lollipop Motel Sign, Wildwood, New Jersey’, 2006, by Carol M Highsmith
Regulars
7 days
Reader Portfolio
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
Cover Pictures © Bence Máté / Martin Evening
