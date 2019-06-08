Amateur Photographer 8 June 2019

What’s in AP 8 June 2019
Fujifilm GFX100
Andy Westlake takes a first look at Fujifilm’s latest 100MP medium-format model
Biggest photography myths busted
From focusing myths to kit lens prejudice, Andy Westlake challenges various cliches
APOY results
The top 30 images from Round One: Mad about Mono
Print your photos
We reveal WhiteWall’s ultimate printing guide for turning your photos into works of art
Rising star
Amy Davies speaks to 14-year-old Isabella Smith who won Young Travel Photographer of the Year
Photo insight
An in-depth look into Nick Hurst’s intimate puffin shot
One light, three ways
Amanda Thomas reveals how to use the same light to get different results
Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II
Audley Jarvis tests Panasonic’s latest bridge camera
Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR
Michael Topham finds out about Fujifilm’s compact, lightweight X-mount lens
Legends of photography
Legendary Magnum photographer Eve Arnold found a ubiquitous muse in Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Oliver Atwell finds out more
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Ratnakorn Piyasirisorost/Getty Images
