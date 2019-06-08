Amateur Photographer 8 June 2019

What’s in AP 8 June 2019



Fujifilm GFX100

Andy Westlake takes a first look at Fujifilm’s latest 100MP medium-format model

Biggest photography myths busted

From focusing myths to kit lens prejudice, Andy Westlake challenges various cliches

APOY results

The top 30 images from Round One: Mad about Mono

Print your photos

We reveal WhiteWall’s ultimate printing guide for turning your photos into works of art

Rising star

Amy Davies speaks to 14-year-old Isabella Smith who won Young Travel Photographer of the Year

Photo insight

An in-depth look into Nick Hurst’s intimate puffin shot

One light, three ways

Amanda Thomas reveals how to use the same light to get different results

Panasonic Lumix FZ1000 II

Audley Jarvis tests Panasonic’s latest bridge camera

Fujinon XF16mm F2.8 R WR

Michael Topham finds out about Fujifilm’s compact, lightweight X-mount lens

Legends of photography

Legendary Magnum photographer Eve Arnold found a ubiquitous muse in Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe. Oliver Atwell finds out more

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

