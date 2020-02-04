Amateur Photographer 8 February 2020

What’s in AP 8 February 2020
7 days: this week’s news
It’s good to share: readers’ pictures
Cracking shots, fewer crowds
Inbox
Restoring old cameras
Under the sea
Fujifilm Camera Remote: tutorial
Trucking mums
Reader Portfolio
Behind the print
Blue Safari: Olympus OM-D E-M1X field test
Fujifilm X-A7: full review
Accessories
Tech talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © David Tipling / © Camera Rescue
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital