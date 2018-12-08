Amateur Photographer 8 December 2018

What’s in AP 8 December 2018
Join the club
The Royal Derby Hospital Image Club, for NHS staff members, talks to AP about their passion for photography
Winter wings
Oscar Dewhurst explains why winter is a great time for bird photography, and shares his tips
Twists of fate
The life and career of Marilyn Stafford has been a series of fortunate, and sometimes bizarre events, as Amy Davies discovers
Reader Portfolio
This week, we showcase Fokrul Islam’s landscape images of London
Perfect portraits
A special venue can add an extra dimension to your portrait shoots. Make the most of your surroundings – as well as your time – with these top 15 tips
Raise a glass to Zeiss
We take a closer look at the Batis 40mm f/2 CF lens, which is designed for Sony full-frame cameras
Top cameras and lenses 2018
Thinking of a camera or lens for Christmas? Here are our picks of the best models on the market, to help you decide which is most suited for you
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… An image from ‘Caesura’, 2016, by Demetris Koilalous
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk
