Amateur Photographer 8 December 2018

What’s in AP 8 December 2018

Join the club

The Royal Derby Hospital Image Club, for NHS staff members, talks to AP about their passion for photography

Winter wings

Oscar Dewhurst explains why winter is a great time for bird photography, and shares his tips

Twists of fate

The life and career of Marilyn Stafford has been a series of fortunate, and sometimes bizarre events, as Amy Davies discovers

Reader Portfolio

This week, we showcase Fokrul Islam’s landscape images of London

Perfect portraits

A special venue can add an extra dimension to your portrait shoots. Make the most of your surroundings – as well as your time – with these top 15 tips

Raise a glass to Zeiss

We take a closer look at the Batis 40mm f/2 CF lens, which is designed for Sony full-frame cameras

Top cameras and lenses 2018

Thinking of a camera or lens for Christmas? Here are our picks of the best models on the market, to help you decide which is most suited for you

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… An image from ‘Caesura’, 2016, by Demetris Koilalous

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Oscar Dewhurst / Marilyn Stafford

