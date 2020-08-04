Amateur Photographer 8 August 2020

Onsale now! Highlights include an in-depth feature on how to get great skies. If your landscape images are often let down by bland or blown-out skies, our expert guide can help with both exposure tips – and the best ways of working up boring skies using Photoshop and Skylum Luminar.

* Don’t miss our full review of the gorgeous Leica M10-R, which gets a powerful new 40Mp sensor, and our first look at the Sony A7S III, the latest video-focussed Alpha

* Need some street photography inspiration? Vasco Trancoso is one of the most interesting street shooters out there, and has some really useful insights for better shots

* We also have a DSLR lens-buying guide, featuring 347 lenses, and a review of Kase’s handy magnetic circular filters

