Amateur Photographer 7 September 2019

What’s in AP 7 September



First look

Michael Topham inspects Canon’s brand new EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II

24 hours in the city

Dave Fieldhouse shares his experience of a round-the- clock shoot in the capital

King of the North

Amy Davies catches up with portrait photographer Rory Lewis in Manchester

Conflict of interest

David Clapp documents everyday life in Bethlehem and Jerusalem

Behind the print

Verity Milligan captures the grandeur and beauty of the Lake District

APOY Round 7

Enter your best shots involving the weather

Top tonal tools in Elements

James Paterson explores an array of auto and manual tools for boosting tones

Canon EOS 250D

Audley Jarvis tests Canon’s entry-level DSLR

Sublime prime

Michael Topham goes in to bat for Nikon’s AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR

Mint InstantKon RF70

Andy Westlake tries out an unusual instant camera

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURE © Dave Fieldhouse

