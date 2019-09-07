Amateur Photographer 7 September 2019

What’s in AP 7 September
First look
Michael Topham inspects Canon’s brand new EOS 90D and EOS M6 Mark II
24 hours in the city
Dave Fieldhouse shares his experience of a round-the- clock shoot in the capital
King of the North
Amy Davies catches up with portrait photographer Rory Lewis in Manchester
Conflict of interest
David Clapp documents everyday life in Bethlehem and Jerusalem
Behind the print
Verity Milligan captures the grandeur and beauty of the Lake District
APOY Round 7
Enter your best shots involving the weather
Top tonal tools in Elements
James Paterson explores an array of auto and manual tools for boosting tones
Canon EOS 250D
Audley Jarvis tests Canon’s entry-level DSLR
Sublime prime
Michael Topham goes in to bat for Nikon’s AF-S Nikkor 500mm f/5.6E PF ED VR
Mint InstantKon RF70
Andy Westlake tries out an unusual instant camera
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURE © Dave Fieldhouse
