Amateur Photographer 7 March 2020

What’s in AP 7 March 2020

7 days: this week’s news

First Look: Fujifilm X-T4

Wildlife in focus

Inbox

The man who shot ‘Napalm Girl’

Love stories

After sunset

The milky star kid: Wex Photographer of the Year

Reader portfolio

Join the club

PolarPro Summit Filter System – full review

T Total: Canon’s T-series

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

Buying Guide

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURE © Guy Edwardes

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital