What’s in Amateur Photographer 7 July 2018
Moments and movement
Jon Devo reveals how to transform your portraiture by adding movement and ‘creating’ moments
City of excess
Nick Hannes speaks to Andy Westlake about how he captured Dubai’s consumerism and excess
EISA Maestro UK
We bring you the 2nd and 3rd place winners of 2018’s EISA Maestro UK contest
APOY Round 5
Your chance to enter Round 5: Persons of interest
Perfect match
Rotolight and Sony are giving you the chance to unleash the real potential of full frame
Using Lightroom with Photoshop
James Paterson shows us how to use Adobe’s two photo-editors in tandem
Fearless in the Faroes
Matty Graham puts the rugged Pentax K-1 to the test
Tamron 70-210mm f/4 Di VC USD
Andy Westlake tries out Tamron’s latest and affordable telezoom
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Palace garden and Cathedral, Chichester’, 2018, by Nigel Hayes
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
