Amateur Photographer 7 July 2018

Moments and movement

Jon Devo reveals how to transform your portraiture by adding movement and ‘creating’ moments

City of excess

Nick Hannes speaks to Andy Westlake about how he captured Dubai’s consumerism and excess

EISA Maestro UK

We bring you the 2nd and 3rd place winners of 2018’s EISA Maestro UK contest

APOY Round 5

Your chance to enter Round 5: Persons of interest

Perfect match

Rotolight and Sony are giving you the chance to unleash the real potential of full frame

Using Lightroom with Photoshop

James Paterson shows us how to use Adobe’s two photo-editors in tandem

Fearless in the Faroes

Matty Graham puts the rugged Pentax K-1 to the test

Tamron 70-210mm f/4 Di VC USD

Andy Westlake tries out Tamron’s latest and affordable telezoom

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Palace garden and Cathedral, Chichester’, 2018, by Nigel Hayes

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Peter Müller

