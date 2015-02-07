What’s in Amateur Photographer 7 February 2015
Master of mono
Billy Currie reveals the creative process behind his award-winning black & white architectural images
A Hong Kong memoir
Photographer, film-maker and director Fan Ho looks back at the work that has made his name
Competition
Eight MAGIX Photostory 2015 Deluxe software packages to be won worth £560
Classics revisited
Phil Hall and Andrew Sydenham look to create Bob Carlos Clarke’s striking nude image ‘Black Is My True Love’s Heart’
Why black & white?
Michael Freeman offers advice on how to develop a keen eye for monochrome
Appraisal
Damien Demolder examines your images
In-camera black & white
Want to shoot quality black & white images straight out of the camera? Andy Westlake explains how
Convert your DSLR to black & white
Have you ever thought about converting your DSLR to shoot black & white images only? Richard Sibley explains how to do it
7 days
A week in photography
Inbox
Your letters and guess the date competition
Reader Portfolio
Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them
Accessories
Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters
Technical Support
Expert advice, tips, tricks and more
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… Franklin Corbin (c1861), by AM Burrough
