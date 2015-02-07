What’s in Amateur Photographer 7 February 2015

Master of mono

Billy Currie reveals the creative process behind his award-winning black & white architectural images

A Hong Kong memoir

Photographer, film-maker and director Fan Ho looks back at the work that has made his name

Competition

Eight MAGIX Photostory 2015 Deluxe software packages to be won worth £560

Classics revisited

Phil Hall and Andrew Sydenham look to create Bob Carlos Clarke’s striking nude image ‘Black Is My True Love’s Heart’

Why black & white?

Michael Freeman offers advice on how to develop a keen eye for monochrome

Appraisal

Damien Demolder examines your images

In-camera black & white

Want to shoot quality black & white images straight out of the camera? Andy Westlake explains how

Convert your DSLR to black & white

Have you ever thought about converting your DSLR to shoot black & white images only? Richard Sibley explains how to do it

7 days

A week in photography

Inbox

Your letters and guess the date competition

Reader Portfolio

Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them

Accessories

Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters

Technical Support

Expert advice, tips, tricks and more

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… Franklin Corbin (c1861), by AM Burrough

