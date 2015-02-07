Amateur Photographer 7 February 2015

AP Cover 7 February 2015

What’s in Amateur Photographer 7 February 2015

 

Master of mono
Billy Currie reveals the creative process behind his award-winning black & white architectural images

A Hong Kong memoir
Photographer, film-maker and director Fan Ho looks back at the work that has made his name

Competition
Eight MAGIX Photostory 2015 Deluxe software packages to be won worth £560

Classics revisited
Phil Hall and Andrew Sydenham look to create Bob Carlos Clarke’s striking nude image ‘Black Is My True Love’s Heart’

Why black & white?
Michael Freeman offers advice on how to develop a keen eye for monochrome

Appraisal
Damien Demolder examines your images

In-camera black & white
Want to shoot quality black & white images straight out of the camera? Andy Westlake explains how

Convert your DSLR to black & white
Have you ever thought about converting your DSLR to shoot black & white images only? Richard Sibley explains how to do it

7 days
A week in photography

Inbox
Your letters and guess the date competition

Reader Portfolio
Spotlight on readers’ excellent images and how they captured them

Accessories
Useful gadgets to enhance your photography, from phones to filters

Technical Support
Expert advice, tips, tricks and more

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… Franklin Corbin (c1861), by AM Burrough

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/orderbackissuesofAP

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital