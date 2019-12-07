Amateur Photographer 7 December 2019

What’s in AP 7 December
Glorious gifting
Stumped for Christmas present ideas? Tracy Calder shares some creative ways of turning your photos into gifts that your friends and family will enjoy all year round
They blinded us with science
We showcase the winners of this year’s IET Photo Competition – which demonstrate the diversity and visual potential in the world of science
When Harry Met
Harry Borden on his shoots with Alan Sugar
Journey’s end
Photo stories: Amy Davies speaks to John Angerson
Urban portraits
Photographer James Paterson invites Claire Gillo to an urban portrait photoshoot
Join the club
This week we highlight Canbury Camera Club
Sizing it up
Field test: Photographer Rob Cottle tests the Olympus OM-D E-M1X
Second-hand classic
Why the Panasonic Lumix G80 is still a great camera
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Regulars
7 days
It’s Good to Share
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
Legends of Photography
