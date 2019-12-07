Amateur Photographer 7 December 2019

What’s in AP 7 December

Glorious gifting

Stumped for Christmas present ideas? Tracy Calder shares some creative ways of turning your photos into gifts that your friends and family will enjoy all year round

They blinded us with science

We showcase the winners of this year’s IET Photo Competition – which demonstrate the diversity and visual potential in the world of science

When Harry Met

Harry Borden on his shoots with Alan Sugar

Journey’s end

Photo stories: Amy Davies speaks to John Angerson

Urban portraits

Photographer James Paterson invites Claire Gillo to an urban portrait photoshoot

Join the club

This week we highlight Canbury Camera Club

Sizing it up

Field test: Photographer Rob Cottle tests the Olympus OM-D E-M1X

Second-hand classic

Why the Panasonic Lumix G80 is still a great camera

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Regulars

7 days

It’s Good to Share

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

Legends of Photography

COVER PICTURES © Jacky Parker/Getty Images / Rob Cottle / Arjun Shukla

