Amateur Photographer 6 October 2018

What’s in AP 6 October 2018

High flyers

The winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year share their tips for success

Press photography: RIP?

Keith Wilson gets the inside story from three working press photographers

Legends

Henri Cartier-Bresson is certainly deserving of such a moniker

APOY Round 8 now open

Don’t forget to enter Round 8 of APOY: Travellers’ Tales

Photo Insight

Jill Flower’s wonderfully unique approach to cyanotype printing

Selections made easy

Make those Photoshop selections with ease. Martin Evening details exactly how

Panasonic Lumix FT7

Audley Jarvis takes to the water with this latest tough compact

Rotolight Anova PRO 2

A studio test of Rotolight’s LED lighting units

Samyang AF 24mm f/2.8 FE

Andy Westlake tests this compact wideangle prime for full-frame mirrorless

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Do you want to play with me, Mr. Hitler?’ 1940, by Marinus

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Pedro Jarque Krebs/Bird Photographer of the Year