Amateur Photographer 6 October 2018

High flyers
The winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year share their tips for success

Press photography: RIP?
Keith Wilson gets the inside story from three working press photographers

Legends
Henri Cartier-Bresson is certainly deserving of such a moniker

APOY Round 8 now open
Don’t forget to enter Round 8 of APOY: Travellers’ Tales

Photo Insight
Jill Flower’s wonderfully unique approach to cyanotype printing

Selections made easy
Make those Photoshop selections with ease. Martin Evening details exactly how

Panasonic Lumix FT7
Audley Jarvis takes to the water with this latest tough compact

Rotolight Anova PRO 2
A studio test of Rotolight’s LED lighting units

Samyang AF 24mm f/2.8 FE
Andy Westlake tests this compact wideangle prime for full-frame mirrorless

Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Do you want to play with me, Mr. Hitler?’ 1940, by Marinus

