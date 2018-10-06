Amateur Photographer 6 October 2018

What’s in AP 6 October 2018
High flyers
The winners of the Bird Photographer of the Year share their tips for success
Press photography: RIP?
Keith Wilson gets the inside story from three working press photographers
Legends
Henri Cartier-Bresson is certainly deserving of such a moniker
APOY Round 8 now open
Don’t forget to enter Round 8 of APOY: Travellers’ Tales
Photo Insight
Jill Flower’s wonderfully unique approach to cyanotype printing
Selections made easy
Make those Photoshop selections with ease. Martin Evening details exactly how
Panasonic Lumix FT7
Audley Jarvis takes to the water with this latest tough compact
Rotolight Anova PRO 2
A studio test of Rotolight’s LED lighting units
Samyang AF 24mm f/2.8 FE
Andy Westlake tests this compact wideangle prime for full-frame mirrorless
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Do you want to play with me, Mr. Hitler?’ 1940, by Marinus
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
COVER PICTURE © Pedro Jarque Krebs/Bird Photographer of the Year