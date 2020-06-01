What’s in Amateur Photographer 6 June 2020

7 days

First Look: Sony ZV-1

It’s good to share

Treading lightly

Inbox

Safe and simple sensor cleaning

Plastic not so fantastic

Eco-friendly printing

Photo stories: Frontline witness

APOY Round 4 launch: Keep on Moving

Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4 PRO lens test

My favourite kit

Second-hand hall of fame: Canon EOS 5D Mark III

Accessories

Tech talk

Legends of photography

COVER PICTURE © Tony Higginson / Take a View Landscape Photographer of the Year

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine! Find current subscription offers on

our website: shop.kelsey.co.uk/ap

Contact: subs@kelsey.co.uk

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to

shop.kelsey.co.uk/aphttps://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital