What’s in Amateur Photographer 6 June 2020
7 days
First Look: Sony ZV-1
It’s good to share
Treading lightly
Inbox
Safe and simple sensor cleaning
Plastic not so fantastic
Eco-friendly printing
Photo stories: Frontline witness
APOY Round 4 launch: Keep on Moving
Olympus M.Zuiko Digital ED 12-45mm F4 PRO lens test
My favourite kit
Second-hand hall of fame: Canon EOS 5D Mark III
Accessories
Tech talk
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © Tony Higginson / Take a View Landscape Photographer of the Year
