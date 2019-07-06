Amateur Photographer 6 July 2019

What’s in AP 6 July
The art of staying focused
Understanding how your AF system works is key to getting sharp shots, says Angela Nicholson
Off the wall
Ailsa McWhinnie talks to three intrepid souls who have opened their own photography galleries
Blurring the boundaries
Jo Stephen creates beautiful and ethereal images – she explains how she does it
EISA Maestro UK
The winning photos of the 2019 EISA UK competition
Present your photos
Print experts WhiteWall offer top tips on showing off your images
APOY Round 5
Round 5: Small Worlds is all about the close-up. Why not give it a try?
The spectacular S
Edmond Terakopian tests Panasonic’s flagship full-frame camera in the field
Nikon’s fabulous FA
Nikon’s FA was launched in 1983. John Wade tells us about this superb film star
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses
Legends
Philippe Halsman had a unique way of making his subjects reveal themselves,
as Oliver Atwell discovers
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Wildlife Watch
Club Profile
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
