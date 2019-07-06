Amateur Photographer 6 July 2019

Amateur Photographer AP 6 July 2019 Cover

What’s in AP 6 July

 

The art of staying focused
Understanding how your AF system works is key to getting sharp shots, says Angela Nicholson

Off the wall
Ailsa McWhinnie talks to three intrepid souls who have opened their own photography galleries

Blurring the boundaries
Jo Stephen creates beautiful and ethereal images – she explains how she does it

EISA Maestro UK
The winning photos of the 2019 EISA UK competition

Present your photos
Print experts WhiteWall offer top tips on showing off your images

APOY Round 5
Round 5: Small Worlds is all about the close-up. Why not give it a try?

The spectacular S
Edmond Terakopian tests Panasonic’s flagship full-frame camera in the field

Nikon’s fabulous FA
Nikon’s FA was launched in 1983. John Wade tells us about this superb film star

Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Legends
Philippe Halsman had a unique way of making his subjects reveal themselves,
as Oliver Atwell discovers

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Wildlife Watch
Club Profile
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Ben Hall

 

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital

 

 