Amateur Photographer 6 July 2019

What’s in AP 6 July



The art of staying focused

Understanding how your AF system works is key to getting sharp shots, says Angela Nicholson

Off the wall

Ailsa McWhinnie talks to three intrepid souls who have opened their own photography galleries

Blurring the boundaries

Jo Stephen creates beautiful and ethereal images – she explains how she does it

EISA Maestro UK

The winning photos of the 2019 EISA UK competition

Present your photos

Print experts WhiteWall offer top tips on showing off your images

APOY Round 5

Round 5: Small Worlds is all about the close-up. Why not give it a try?

The spectacular S

Edmond Terakopian tests Panasonic’s flagship full-frame camera in the field

Nikon’s fabulous FA

Nikon’s FA was launched in 1983. John Wade tells us about this superb film star

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Legends

Philippe Halsman had a unique way of making his subjects reveal themselves,

as Oliver Atwell discovers

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Wildlife Watch

Club Profile

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Ben Hall



