Amateur Photographer 6 April 2019

What’s in AP 6 April

Spring into action

Four experts share their top tips on shooting all manner of spring-related subjects

Sold up the river

Mike Seaborne tells Tracy Calder about how, in the late 1980s, everything changed for the close-knit community of islanders living on the Isle of Dogs

Wildlife watch

Oscar Dewhurst explains how and when to approach the commonly found, but timid, red grouse

From here to maternity

Nigel Atherton asks a specialist in newborn photography, Kristina Mack, to share her secrets on maternity portraits

Join the club

Spotlight on the Wycombe Photographic Society

Sony Alpha A6400

Andy Westlake tests Sony’s latest APS-C mirrorless camera

Datacolor SpyderX

Andy Westlake checks out an updated version of the popular monitor-calibration system

Eisa Maestro Contest 2019

Call for entries to this year’s contest, themed ‘Power’

Final analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘On the main street of Cascade, Ohio’, July 1941, by Russell Lee

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

Buying Guide

COVER PICTURE © Jacky Parker/Getty Images

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital