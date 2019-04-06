Amateur Photographer 6 April 2019

Amateur Photographer 6 April 2019 Cover

What’s in AP 6 April

Spring into action
Four experts share their top tips on shooting all manner of spring-related subjects

Sold up the river
Mike Seaborne tells Tracy Calder about how, in the late 1980s, everything changed for the close-knit community of islanders living on the Isle of Dogs

Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst explains how and when to approach the commonly found, but timid, red grouse

From here to maternity
Nigel Atherton asks a specialist in newborn photography, Kristina Mack, to share her secrets on maternity portraits

Join the club
Spotlight on the Wycombe Photographic Society

Sony Alpha A6400
Andy Westlake tests Sony’s latest APS-C mirrorless camera

Datacolor SpyderX
Andy Westlake checks out an updated version of the popular monitor-calibration system

Eisa Maestro Contest 2019
Call for entries to this year’s contest, themed ‘Power’

Final analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘On the main street of Cascade, Ohio’, July 1941, by Russell Lee

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
Buying Guide

COVER PICTURE © Jacky Parker/Getty Images

