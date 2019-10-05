Amateur Photographer 5 October 2019

What’s in AP 5 October

Future-proof your files

James Abbott explains how to create a safe and easily accessible archive to protect your digital images for a long time

Keep the faith

With all the buzz about full-frame mirrorless, it’s easy to forget that many pros are sticking with the DSLR. We find out why from five top shooters

Photo stories

Brent Stirton’s award-winning image and the inspiring story of the women of Akashinga

When Harry met…

Harry Borden on meeting the Duchess of Devonshire

A head for headshots

Tips from top portrait photographer Chris Bailey

APOY Round 6

Enter your images for APOY Round 6 – After Dark

Sony RX100 VII

Andy Westlake tests Sony’s pocket travel camera that has the latest AF technology

Nineties heroes

John Wade recalls some great, and still usable, autofocus film SLRs

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Legends of photography

The Czech-born photographer Markéta Luskačová turned her eye to the seaside in celebration of people, finds Oliver Atwell

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURES © Guy Edwardes / Chris Bailey

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital