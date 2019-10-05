Amateur Photographer 5 October 2019

What’s in AP 5 October
Future-proof your files
James Abbott explains how to create a safe and easily accessible archive to protect your digital images for a long time
Keep the faith
With all the buzz about full-frame mirrorless, it’s easy to forget that many pros are sticking with the DSLR. We find out why from five top shooters
Photo stories
Brent Stirton’s award-winning image and the inspiring story of the women of Akashinga
When Harry met…
Harry Borden on meeting the Duchess of Devonshire
A head for headshots
Tips from top portrait photographer Chris Bailey
APOY Round 6
Enter your images for APOY Round 6 – After Dark
Sony RX100 VII
Andy Westlake tests Sony’s pocket travel camera that has the latest AF technology
Nineties heroes
John Wade recalls some great, and still usable, autofocus film SLRs
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Legends of photography
The Czech-born photographer Markéta Luskačová turned her eye to the seaside in celebration of people, finds Oliver Atwell
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
COVER PICTURES © Guy Edwardes / Chris Bailey
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital