Amateur Photographer 5 January 2019

What’s in AP 5 January 2019
Count the days
Tracy Calder speaks to four photographers who committed to taking pictures daily
Shaped by the sea
Theo Bosboom speaks to Keith Wilson about histhree years photographing Europe’s Atlantic coast
When Harry met… David Icke
Harry Borden reveals how he dealt with a difficult situation on this shoot
Out of the blue
This week’s Photo Stories is about Lily Bungay’s project on the residents of the island of Ikaria
What’s new in Photoshop Elements 2019
James Paterson takes us through the latest featuresin Adobe’s beginner-friendly image-editing program
Join the club
We find out about Belfast’s Catchlight Camera Club
Second-hand best buys
Audley Jarvis reveals some of the best bargains
Rittreck IIa: one camera, four formats
John Wade tells us aboutthis multi-format SLR
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Legends of Photography
Gordon Parks created a significant body of documentary work, the power of which is felt to this day
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
