Amateur Photographer 5 January 2019

What’s in AP 5 January 2019

Count the days

Tracy Calder speaks to four photographers who committed to taking pictures daily

Shaped by the sea

Theo Bosboom speaks to Keith Wilson about histhree years photographing Europe’s Atlantic coast

When Harry met… David Icke

Harry Borden reveals how he dealt with a difficult situation on this shoot

Out of the blue

This week’s Photo Stories is about Lily Bungay’s project on the residents of the island of Ikaria

What’s new in Photoshop Elements 2019

James Paterson takes us through the latest featuresin Adobe’s beginner-friendly image-editing program

Join the club

We find out about Belfast’s Catchlight Camera Club

Second-hand best buys

Audley Jarvis reveals some of the best bargains

Rittreck IIa: one camera, four formats

John Wade tells us aboutthis multi-format SLR

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Legends of Photography

Gordon Parks created a significant body of documentary work, the power of which is felt to this day

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

Cover pictures © Andrew Sydenham / Tunisio Alves Filho

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital