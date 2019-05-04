Amateur Photographer 4 May 2019

What’s in AP 4 May 2019
Competition
Win a place on a portrait workshop to photograph real Japanese geisha, courtesy of Sigma!
Location, location, location
James Abbott shares top tips on finding the best locations for landscape photography
The healing power of photography
Geoff Harris finds stories that reveal the therapeutic power of image making
Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst on the photogenic Arctic terns
Selective blurring
Martin Evening tells us about lens-blurring effects
APOY Round 3 launch
Your chance to enter Round 3: Animal magic
Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S
Michael Topham tests Nikon’s wide Z-mount lens
Digital navigation
James Abbott does a round-up of the six best GPS mapping options
LEE 100 filter holder
Michael Topham tries out LEE’s newest filter holder
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘Hoboken Ferry Terminal, 1935’, by Berenice Abbott
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio – Paul Nash
Reader Portfolio – Sue Dudley
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
