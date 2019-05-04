Amateur Photographer 4 May 2019

What’s in AP 4 May 2019



Competition

Win a place on a portrait workshop to photograph real Japanese geisha, courtesy of Sigma!

Location, location, location

James Abbott shares top tips on finding the best locations for landscape photography

The healing power of photography

Geoff Harris finds stories that reveal the therapeutic power of image making

Wildlife watch

Oscar Dewhurst on the photogenic Arctic terns

Selective blurring

Martin Evening tells us about lens-blurring effects

APOY Round 3 launch

Your chance to enter Round 3: Animal magic

Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S

Michael Topham tests Nikon’s wide Z-mount lens

Digital navigation

James Abbott does a round-up of the six best GPS mapping options

LEE 100 filter holder

Michael Topham tries out LEE’s newest filter holder

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘Hoboken Ferry Terminal, 1935’, by Berenice Abbott

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio – Paul Nash

Reader Portfolio – Sue Dudley

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURES © Mark Gilligan/Visit Britain / Andrew Sydenham / Joe James

