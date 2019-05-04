Amateur Photographer 4 May 2019

Amateur Photographer 4 May 2019 cover for web

What’s in AP 4 May 2019

Competition
Win a place on a portrait workshop to photograph real Japanese geisha, courtesy of Sigma!

Location, location, location
James Abbott shares top tips on finding the best locations for landscape photography

The healing power of photography
Geoff Harris finds stories that reveal the therapeutic power of image making

Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst on the photogenic Arctic terns

Selective blurring
Martin Evening tells us about lens-blurring effects

APOY Round 3 launch
Your chance to enter Round 3: Animal magic

Nikkor Z 14-30mm f/4 S
Michael Topham tests Nikon’s wide Z-mount lens

Digital navigation
James Abbott does a round-up of the six best GPS mapping options

LEE 100 filter holder
Michael Topham tries out LEE’s newest filter holder

Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis
Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘Hoboken Ferry Terminal, 1935’, by Berenice Abbott

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio – Paul Nash
Reader Portfolio – Sue Dudley
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

