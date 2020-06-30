What’s in Amateur Photographer 4 July 2020

7 days

It’s good to share

It’s a bug’s life

Inbox

EISA Maestro UK winners

Creative kaleidographs

Photo Stories

APOY Round 5 launch

Fujifilm GFX 50R field test

Sigma 14-24mm F2.8 DG DN Art review

Accessories

Tech Talk

Buying Guide: Cameras

Legends of photography

COVER PICTURES © Ross Hoddinott / © David Collyer

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine! Find current subscription offers on

our website: shop.kelsey.co.uk/AMP

Contact: subs@kelsey.co.uk

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please call 01959 543 747.

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital