Amateur Photographer 4 January 2020

What’s in AP 4 January 2020
7 days
It’s Good to Share
The power of change
Inbox
101 things to photograph before you die
Reader Portfolio
Join the Club
Best of British
Canon RF 70-200mm F2.8L IS USM
Accessories review
Ask the Wexperts
Buying Guide
Legends of Photography
COVER PICTURES © Getty Images/EyeEm / © John Wade
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital