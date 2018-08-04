Amateur Photographer 4 August 2018

What’s in AP 4 August 2018



It’s a wide world

Expert James Paterson explores the world of wideangle lenses and explains how to get the most out of them

In your face

Magnum ace Bruce Gilden’s provocative portraits are unforgettable

Photo roadshow: World-class gardens

Enjoy the photogenic gardens at Mount Stewart in Northern Ireland

Location guide

Jeremy Walker shares his expertise on shooting the Great Dorset Steam Fair

APOY Round 6

Your chance to enter Round 6: Town and Country

Wildlife on your doorstep

Make the most of your local zoo and wildlife centre to capture great images of all manner of animals

Fujifilm X-T100

Michael Topham tests Fujifilm’s new entry-level mirrorless camera

Serif Affinity Photo 1.6.7

A decent alternative to Photoshop? Rod Lawton certainly rates this software as such

Buying Guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Farmer shoveling wheat from wagon, Kansas,’ 1956, by Erich Hartmann

COVER PICTURES © Mark Bauer / Paul Hobson

