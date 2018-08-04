Amateur Photographer 4 August 2018

What’s in AP 4 August 2018
It’s a wide world
Expert James Paterson explores the world of wideangle lenses and explains how to get the most out of them
In your face
Magnum ace Bruce Gilden’s provocative portraits are unforgettable
Photo roadshow: World-class gardens
Enjoy the photogenic gardens at Mount Stewart in Northern Ireland
Location guide
Jeremy Walker shares his expertise on shooting the Great Dorset Steam Fair
APOY Round 6
Your chance to enter Round 6: Town and Country
Wildlife on your doorstep
Make the most of your local zoo and wildlife centre to capture great images of all manner of animals
Fujifilm X-T100
Michael Topham tests Fujifilm’s new entry-level mirrorless camera
Serif Affinity Photo 1.6.7
A decent alternative to Photoshop? Rod Lawton certainly rates this software as such
Buying Guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Farmer shoveling wheat from wagon, Kansas,’ 1956, by Erich Hartmann
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Mark Bauer / Paul Hobson
