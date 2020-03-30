Amateur Photographer 4 April 2020

What’s in AP 4 April 2020
7 days
AP meets Fujifilm
It’s good to share
Get great black & white street shots
Inbox
For eyes yet unborn
Shoot stunning black & white portraits
Guide to using Silver Efex Pro
Join the club
Nikon D780: full review
Second-hand Hall of Fame: Leica M9
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
Buying Guide
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURE © Brian Lloyd Duckett
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital