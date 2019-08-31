Amateur Photographer 31 August 2019

What’s in AP 31 August
Stories of the street
A new book offers words of wisdom on the latest trends and practices of street photography
APOY 2019
The AP team give expert analysis on the top 30 uploads from APOY round four – Perfect Portraits
Location guide
Jeremy Walker reveals how he captured Church Ope Cove, the Isle of Portland’s hidden gem
Retouch with Photoshop
James Paterson’s tips, tricks and techniques on how to enhance your portrait images
Light it right
Location portraiture photographer Josh Edsted on why he loves shooting with Rotolight kit
The EISA Awards
The top cameras, lenses and innovations of the year as voted for by the industry’s experts
Second-hand classic
We reveal why the Fujifilm X-T2 is a ‘classic’ game-changer, plus pros and cons from three photographers who use it
Legends of photography
Oliver Atwell remembers English-American motion photography pioneer Eadweard Muybridge
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
COVER PICTURES © Alan Schaller / James Paterson
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital