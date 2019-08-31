Amateur Photographer 31 August 2019

What’s in AP 31 August

Stories of the street

A new book offers words of wisdom on the latest trends and practices of street photography

APOY 2019

The AP team give expert analysis on the top 30 uploads from APOY round four – Perfect Portraits

Location guide

Jeremy Walker reveals how he captured Church Ope Cove, the Isle of Portland’s hidden gem

Retouch with Photoshop

James Paterson’s tips, tricks and techniques on how to enhance your portrait images

Light it right

Location portraiture photographer Josh Edsted on why he loves shooting with Rotolight kit

The EISA Awards

The top cameras, lenses and innovations of the year as voted for by the industry’s experts

Second-hand classic

We reveal why the Fujifilm X-T2 is a ‘classic’ game-changer, plus pros and cons from three photographers who use it

Legends of photography

Oliver Atwell remembers English-American motion photography pioneer Eadweard Muybridge

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

COVER PICTURES © Alan Schaller / James Paterson

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital