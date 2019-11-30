Amateur Photographer 30 November 2019

What’s in AP 30 November

It’s good to share

Your best shots, uploaded to AP’s social media channels using the hashtag #appicoftheweek. Why not join in?

Keeping your gear great

From cleaning your sensor to preserving your tripod and filters, Angela Nicholson explains how to extend your kit’s life

APOY Round 7

Sunshine, snow and showers – see it all in the top 30 of our Whatever the Weather theme

Best cameras and lenses 2019

Twelve cameras, ten lenses: what made the pick of the technical team’s crop this year?

Reader Portfolio

Feast your eyes on Kieran Metcalfe’s stunning landscapes

Behind the print

Making the most of a woodland scene, with Lizzie Shepherd

Photography and the law

If you want to take street shots but are worried about your rights, Damien Demolder is here to set your mind at rest

Shooting the high seas

Vice president of the RNLI Ambrose Greenway reveals all about his love of the sea

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham