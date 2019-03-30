Amateur Photographer 30 March 2019

What’s in AP 30 March

Hit the streets

Chris Porsz, author of four street photography books, shares his top tips

Second time around

Considering a second career as a full-time photographer? Tracy Calder offers advice, and talks to photographers who took the leap

Location guide

Dave Fieldhouse on Higger Tor in the Peak District

Photo stories

The actor Steven Berkoff discusses his love of photography

Heroic lighting

Sports pro Terry Donnelly reveals how he captured an iconic Spiderman shot

Elements top 10 tools

The lowdown on using 10 key tools in Adobe’s image editor

CP+ 2019 show report

Geoff Harris reports on his recent visit to CP+, the annual camera show in Japan, where he caught up with the very latest gear and grilled major camera and lens makers about their plans

Second-hand classic

Why the Nikon D700 is still so popular

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

Legends of Photography

COVER PICTURES © Rafal Lukasik/Alamy Stock Photo / © Chris Porsz

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital