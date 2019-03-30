Amateur Photographer 30 March 2019

What’s in AP 30 March
Hit the streets
Chris Porsz, author of four street photography books, shares his top tips
Second time around
Considering a second career as a full-time photographer? Tracy Calder offers advice, and talks to photographers who took the leap
Location guide
Dave Fieldhouse on Higger Tor in the Peak District
Photo stories
The actor Steven Berkoff discusses his love of photography
Heroic lighting
Sports pro Terry Donnelly reveals how he captured an iconic Spiderman shot
Elements top 10 tools
The lowdown on using 10 key tools in Adobe’s image editor
CP+ 2019 show report
Geoff Harris reports on his recent visit to CP+, the annual camera show in Japan, where he caught up with the very latest gear and grilled major camera and lens makers about their plans
Second-hand classic
Why the Nikon D700 is still so popular
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
Legends of Photography
