What’s in Amateur Photographer 30 June 2018
Club profile
We feature the Watford Camera Club: a mutually supportive group
Airshows are go!
With the airshow season upon us, check out Mark Lynham’s tips on photographing aircraft
APOY results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Two: Fur and feathers
Location guide
Michael Topham reveals how to photograph Kent’s challenging Romney Marsh
Against all odds
Tracy Calder speaks to three photographers who have battled the odds to pursue the art they love
Skylum Luminar 2018
Andy Westlake tries out an interesting alternative to Lightroom
Western Digital MyPassport SSD
Jon Devo tests a tough, wireless backup device
Tamron 28-75mm f/2.8 Di III RXD
Michael Topham puts the first third-party zoom lens for Sony FE mount to the test
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Self-Portrait (as “New Woman”)’, 1896, by Frances Benjamin Johnston
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
