Amateur Photographer 3 November 2018

Amateur Photographer Cover 3 November 2018 for web

What’s in AP 3 November 2018

 

Ready for anything
A range of photographers share their tips on setting up and customising your camera, so you are ready at a moment’s notice

The Obama years
Pete Souza was President Barack Obama’s official photographer and as such had unique access

Christmas cover competition
Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover

A haunting photographer
Geoff Harris speaks to the director of a new documentary on the infrared photographer Simon Marsden

Photoshop Elements: Essential tools
James Paterson explains how to use the key tools of Photoshop Elements

Fujifilm X-T3
Michael Topham tests Fujifilm’s latest model, an update to the X-T2

Laowa 15mm f/2 FE Zero-D
Andy Westlake sees how this ultra-wideangle prime lens for full-frame mirrorless operates

Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Paul McCartney’ 2007, by Phil Griffin

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Anna Berkut/Alamy Stock Photo

