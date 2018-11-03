Amateur Photographer 3 November 2018

What’s in AP 3 November 2018
Ready for anything
A range of photographers share their tips on setting up and customising your camera, so you are ready at a moment’s notice
The Obama years
Pete Souza was President Barack Obama’s official photographer and as such had unique access
Christmas cover competition
Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover
A haunting photographer
Geoff Harris speaks to the director of a new documentary on the infrared photographer Simon Marsden
Photoshop Elements: Essential tools
James Paterson explains how to use the key tools of Photoshop Elements
Fujifilm X-T3
Michael Topham tests Fujifilm’s latest model, an update to the X-T2
Laowa 15mm f/2 FE Zero-D
Andy Westlake sees how this ultra-wideangle prime lens for full-frame mirrorless operates
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Paul McCartney’ 2007, by Phil Griffin
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
