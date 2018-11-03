Amateur Photographer 3 November 2018

What’s in AP 3 November 2018

Ready for anything

A range of photographers share their tips on setting up and customising your camera, so you are ready at a moment’s notice

The Obama years

Pete Souza was President Barack Obama’s official photographer and as such had unique access

Christmas cover competition

Enter our competition for your chance to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover

A haunting photographer

Geoff Harris speaks to the director of a new documentary on the infrared photographer Simon Marsden

Photoshop Elements: Essential tools

James Paterson explains how to use the key tools of Photoshop Elements

Fujifilm X-T3

Michael Topham tests Fujifilm’s latest model, an update to the X-T2

Laowa 15mm f/2 FE Zero-D

Andy Westlake sees how this ultra-wideangle prime lens for full-frame mirrorless operates

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of key specifications for cameras and lenses

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Paul McCartney’ 2007, by Phil Griffin

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURE © Anna Berkut/Alamy Stock Photo

