Amateur Photographer 3 August 2019

What’s in AP 3 August
Sony Alpha 7R IV
Michael Topham’s first look at a 61MP camera
Light touch
Light changes dramatically in 24 hours giving us lots of photo opportunities, says John Wade
Ripe photography
Why you can’t afford not to insure your kit
Documenting the fallout
Peter Dench investigates Chernobyl’s appeal to photographers, 33 years on
Memories of a geisha
Geoff Harris reports on the recent contest organised by AP, Photocrowd and Sigma on photographing geisha
Baby love
Kristina Mack shares her trade secrets on baby and newborn photography
APOY Round 6
Enter your best street photography shots
Behind the print
Jeremy Walker on how he got his image of the Isle of Skye print ready
Ricoh GR III
Michael Topham tests Ricoh’s premium model
LandscapePro 3 Studio Max
James Abbott puts this editing software to the test
Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses
Legends
Bruce Davidson’s work is one of the most articulate examples of documentary photography, says Oliver Atwell
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Rising star
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts
