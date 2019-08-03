Amateur Photographer 3 August 2019

What’s in AP 3 August



Sony Alpha 7R IV

Michael Topham’s first look at a 61MP camera

Light touch

Light changes dramatically in 24 hours giving us lots of photo opportunities, says John Wade

Ripe photography

Why you can’t afford not to insure your kit

Documenting the fallout

Peter Dench investigates Chernobyl’s appeal to photographers, 33 years on

Memories of a geisha

Geoff Harris reports on the recent contest organised by AP, Photocrowd and Sigma on photographing geisha

Baby love

Kristina Mack shares her trade secrets on baby and newborn photography

APOY Round 6

Enter your best street photography shots

Behind the print

Jeremy Walker on how he got his image of the Isle of Skye print ready

Ricoh GR III

Michael Topham tests Ricoh’s premium model

LandscapePro 3 Studio Max

James Abbott puts this editing software to the test

Buying guide

Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Legends

Bruce Davidson’s work is one of the most articulate examples of documentary photography, says Oliver Atwell

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Rising star

Accessories

Ask the Wexperts

