Amateur Photographer 3 August 2019

Amateur Photographer 3 August 2019 Cover

What’s in AP 3 August

 

Sony Alpha 7R IV
Michael Topham’s first look at a 61MP camera

Light touch
Light changes dramatically in 24 hours giving us lots of photo opportunities, says John Wade

Ripe photography
Why you can’t afford not to insure your kit

Documenting the fallout
Peter Dench investigates Chernobyl’s appeal to photographers, 33 years on

Memories of a geisha
Geoff Harris reports on the recent contest organised by AP, Photocrowd and Sigma on photographing geisha

Baby love
Kristina Mack shares her trade secrets on baby and newborn photography

APOY Round 6
Enter your best street photography shots

Behind the print
Jeremy Walker on how he got his image of the Isle of Skye print ready

Ricoh GR III
Michael Topham tests Ricoh’s premium model

LandscapePro 3 Studio Max
James Abbott puts this editing software to the test

Buying guide
Our comprehensive listing of cameras and lenses

Legends
Bruce Davidson’s work is one of the most articulate examples of documentary photography, says Oliver Atwell

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Rising star
Accessories
Ask the Wexperts

COVER PICTURES © Alan Hill/Getty Images/IStockPhoto / David Mcmillan

 

