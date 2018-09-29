Amateur Photographer 29 September 2018

What’s in AP 29 September 2018
Photo stories
Photographer Peter Dench talks about the project he shot in Russia during the FIFA World Cup
Compelling compositions
Images stand or fall by the quality of their compositions. Ian Plant shares tips for framing with impact
APOY results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Five: Persons of Interest
When Harry met… Hillary Clinton
Harry Borden recalls the stressful shoot where he was promised 15 minutes but only got 15 seconds
Elements of raw
James Paterson shares his guide to the tools and controls that matter most in Photoshop Elements
The big switch
James Abbott made the leap from a Nikon DSLR to a Sony Alpha 7R III. Does he have any regrets?
From Russia with Lomo love
Rod Edwards took a film camera on a holiday to Moscow and captured great shots and happy memories
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Vézelay’, before World War I, by the Neurdein Brothers
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Ian Plant
