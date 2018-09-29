Amateur Photographer 29 September 2018

What’s in AP 29 September 2018



Photo stories

Photographer Peter Dench talks about the project he shot in Russia during the FIFA World Cup

Compelling compositions

Images stand or fall by the quality of their compositions. Ian Plant shares tips for framing with impact

APOY results

We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Five: Persons of Interest

When Harry met… Hillary Clinton

Harry Borden recalls the stressful shoot where he was promised 15 minutes but only got 15 seconds

Elements of raw

James Paterson shares his guide to the tools and controls that matter most in Photoshop Elements

The big switch

James Abbott made the leap from a Nikon DSLR to a Sony Alpha 7R III. Does he have any regrets?

From Russia with Lomo love

Rod Edwards took a film camera on a holiday to Moscow and captured great shots and happy memories

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Vézelay’, before World War I, by the Neurdein Brothers

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Ian Plant

