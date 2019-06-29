Amateur Photographer 29 June 2019

What’s in AP 22 June



Reader portfolio

Reader Greg Barlow from the Isle of Man has shotspectacular images from the island’s TT race

Maximum exposure

Pro Ross Hoddinott gets to work answering all your exposure queries

APOY results

The top 30 images from the second round of AP’s annual competition

When Harry met…

Harry Borden fondly remembers a shoot with two former Picture Post photographers

Photo insight

‘Crying Girl on the Border’ by John Moore – World Press Photo of the Year

New life for old negs

John Wade shares his useful tips for turning old film negatives into digital images

Panasonic Lumix G90

Michael Topham tests this SLR-style Micro Four Thirds camera

Second-hand classic

The Canon EOS 6D, remembered as Canon’s first ‘affordable’ full-frame DSLR

Final analysis

Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘A lone man looks out of a window in New York City,’ 1966, by Jill Freedman

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Ross Hoddinott / John Wade



