Amateur Photographer 29 June 2019

What’s in AP 22 June
Reader portfolio
Reader Greg Barlow from the Isle of Man has shotspectacular images from the island’s TT race
Maximum exposure
Pro Ross Hoddinott gets to work answering all your exposure queries
APOY results
The top 30 images from the second round of AP’s annual competition
When Harry met…
Harry Borden fondly remembers a shoot with two former Picture Post photographers
Photo insight
‘Crying Girl on the Border’ by John Moore – World Press Photo of the Year
New life for old negs
John Wade shares his useful tips for turning old film negatives into digital images
Panasonic Lumix G90
Michael Topham tests this SLR-style Micro Four Thirds camera
Second-hand classic
The Canon EOS 6D, remembered as Canon’s first ‘affordable’ full-frame DSLR
Final analysis
Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘A lone man looks out of a window in New York City,’ 1966, by Jill Freedman
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Ross Hoddinott / John Wade
