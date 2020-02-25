Amateur Photographer 29 February 2020

What’s in AP 29 February 2020
7 days: this week’s news
It’s good to share: readers’ pictures
Holding it together: creating a successful portfolio
Inbox
Free Aurora HDR software on offer
Well travelled: Travel Photographer of the Year
A day out with Zeiss Batis lenses
Join the club
Amateur Photographer Awards 2020
Enter the EISA Maestro contest
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham
