Amateur Photographer 29 February 2020

What’s in AP 29 February 2020

7 days: this week’s news

It’s good to share: readers’ pictures

Holding it together: creating a successful portfolio

Inbox

Free Aurora HDR software on offer

Well travelled: Travel Photographer of the Year

A day out with Zeiss Batis lenses

Join the club

Amateur Photographer Awards 2020

Enter the EISA Maestro contest

Legends of photography

COVER PICTURE © Andrew Sydenham

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital