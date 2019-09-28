Amateur Photographer 28 September 2019

What’s in AP 28 September 2019
Grand day out
Tracy Calder looks into the world of photography events as a place to learn new skills or gain access to exclusive locations
APOY results
The top 30 images uploaded from Round Five: Small Worlds
Night to day
Claire Gillo shares the work of day to night photographer Stephen Wilkes and reveals how to try this technique on a budget scale
Facetime
Dave Fieldhouse on his micro street project on people on their phones
Location guide
Stuart McGlennon visits the spectacular Eskdale valley in the Lake District
Canon PowerShot G7 X Mark III
Audley Jarvis tests this compact for enthusiasts and video bloggers
Sony FE 35mm F1.8
Andy Westlake examines a lightweight, high-quality prime for Sony’s full-frame mirrorless cameras
Second-hand Classic – Canon EOS 7D
Originally £1,699, this camera can be snapped up today for under £300 in excellent second-hand condition
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
Legends of Photography
COVER PICTURES © Michael Topham / Stephen Wilkes
