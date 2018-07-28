What’s in Amateur Photographer 28 July 2018

Warriors to conservationists

Ami Vitale tells the story behind her award-winning portfolio depicting a Kenyan sanctuary

Smart phone, smart photography

Jo Bradford reveals how to maximise your smartphone’s potential to create gorgeous pictures

APOY results

We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Three: Mono culture

The art of seduction

Photographer Emma Joanne gives us an insight into the challenging genre of boudoir photography

Behind the scenes: Studland Bay

Tracy Calder joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at Studland Bay

Brighton breezy

Some lucky AP readers got to try out Olympus’s latest kit in Brighton

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI

Andy Westlake tests Sony’s pocket-sized travel zoom camera

Loupedeck+

Michael Topham tests a second-generation editing console

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Wreckage of World Trade Center’, 12 September 2001, by Eli Reed

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Jose Navarro – IPP AWARDS

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital