Amateur Photographer 28 July 2018

Warriors to conservationists
Ami Vitale tells the story behind her award-winning portfolio depicting a Kenyan sanctuary

Smart phone, smart photography
Jo Bradford reveals how to maximise your smartphone’s potential to create gorgeous pictures

APOY results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Three: Mono culture

The art of seduction
Photographer Emma Joanne gives us an insight into the challenging genre of boudoir photography

Behind the scenes: Studland Bay
Tracy Calder joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at Studland Bay

Brighton breezy
Some lucky AP readers got to try out Olympus’s latest kit in Brighton

Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI
Andy Westlake tests Sony’s pocket-sized travel zoom camera

Loupedeck+
Michael Topham tests a second-generation editing console

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Wreckage of World Trade Center’, 12 September 2001, by Eli Reed

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk

