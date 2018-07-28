What’s in Amateur Photographer 28 July 2018
Warriors to conservationists
Ami Vitale tells the story behind her award-winning portfolio depicting a Kenyan sanctuary
Smart phone, smart photography
Jo Bradford reveals how to maximise your smartphone’s potential to create gorgeous pictures
APOY results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Three: Mono culture
The art of seduction
Photographer Emma Joanne gives us an insight into the challenging genre of boudoir photography
Behind the scenes: Studland Bay
Tracy Calder joined the Panasonic LUMIX Roadshow at Studland Bay
Brighton breezy
Some lucky AP readers got to try out Olympus’s latest kit in Brighton
Sony Cyber-shot RX100 VI
Andy Westlake tests Sony’s pocket-sized travel zoom camera
Loupedeck+
Michael Topham tests a second-generation editing console
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Wreckage of World Trade Center’, 12 September 2001, by Eli Reed
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Jose Navarro – IPP AWARDS
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital