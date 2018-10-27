Amateur Photographer 27 October 2018

What’s in AP 27 October 2018

Love of the land

Charlie Waite lends his expert eye to critique a selection of winners from 2018’s Landscape Photographer of the Year

APOY results

We salute you! The Top 30 images from Round Six: Town and Country

Christmas cover competition

Enter our competition to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover

Past masters

What’s it like to win LPOTY? Ailsa McWhinnie speaks to those who have had the honour of capturing such a big photographic prize

When Harry met… Darcey Bussell

The Strictly judge and ex-ballerina made for a very engaging subject

AP Good Service Awards 2019

Where is the best place to buy a camera? Who provides you with the right info and a good price? Vote for your favourite retailer.

Photokina 2018

AP was there in force last month to get the inside track on the latest photographic technology

Final analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Octopus’ from Life Science, 2016, by Eran Gilat

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

