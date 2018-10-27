Amateur Photographer 27 October 2018

What’s in AP 27 October 2018
Love of the land
Charlie Waite lends his expert eye to critique a selection of winners from 2018’s Landscape Photographer of the Year
APOY results
We salute you! The Top 30 images from Round Six: Town and Country
Christmas cover competition
Enter our competition to see your picture on our Christmas issue cover
Past masters
What’s it like to win LPOTY? Ailsa McWhinnie speaks to those who have had the honour of capturing such a big photographic prize
When Harry met… Darcey Bussell
The Strictly judge and ex-ballerina made for a very engaging subject
AP Good Service Awards 2019
Where is the best place to buy a camera? Who provides you with the right info and a good price? Vote for your favourite retailer.
Photokina 2018
AP was there in force last month to get the inside track on the latest photographic technology
Final analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Octopus’ from Life Science, 2016, by Eran Gilat
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk
