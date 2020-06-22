What’s in Amateur Photographer 27 June 2020
7 days
It’s good to share
Sharpen your vision
Inbox
A journey around my room
APOY Round 2 results
Lockdown spirit
Fighting the black dog
Black & white summer
Tamron 28-200mm f/2.8-5.6 Di III RXD lens review
Nikon to Leica
What’s in my bag
Final analysis
COVER PICTURES © James Abbott / Ben Brain
