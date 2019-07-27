Amateur Photographer 27 July 2019

What’s in AP 27 July
EISA Maestro UK
We showcase the series of photos that won 2nd place in the EISA Maestro 2019 UK competition
Get your whites right
Guarantee perfect colours in-camera. James Abbott explains why white balance still matters
APOY Round 3 winners
The winning photos in Round Three of APOY, Animal Magic
Photo insight
Ailsa McWhinnie finds out how Charlie Waite came to shoot this unusual image of the Rock of Gibraltor
Wildlife watch
Tesni Ward on how best to photograph badgers
Taking the lead
We showcase stunning winning images from Dog Photographer of the Year, and some of the category winners share their tips
Panasonic Lumix DC-S1
Panasonic’s full-frame mirrorless camera is very capable, says Andy Westlake, but bulkier and slightly less refined than its competitors
Second-hand classic
Why Nikon’s entry-level DSLR, the D3200, is a steal second-hand
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Caron Steele / © Tiahang Zhang/The Kennel Club
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital