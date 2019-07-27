Amateur Photographer 27 July 2019

What’s in AP 27 July

EISA Maestro UK

We showcase the series of photos that won 2nd place in the EISA Maestro 2019 UK competition

Get your whites right

Guarantee perfect colours in-camera. James Abbott explains why white balance still matters

APOY Round 3 winners

The winning photos in Round Three of APOY, Animal Magic

Photo insight

Ailsa McWhinnie finds out how Charlie Waite came to shoot this unusual image of the Rock of Gibraltor

Wildlife watch

Tesni Ward on how best to photograph badgers

Taking the lead

We showcase stunning winning images from Dog Photographer of the Year, and some of the category winners share their tips

Panasonic Lumix DC-S1

Panasonic’s full-frame mirrorless camera is very capable, says Andy Westlake, but bulkier and slightly less refined than its competitors

Second-hand classic

Why Nikon’s entry-level DSLR, the D3200, is a steal second-hand

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

Final Analysis

COVER PICTURES © Caron Steele / © Tiahang Zhang/The Kennel Club

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital