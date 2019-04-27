Amateur Photographer 27 April 2019

What’s in AP 27 April
Urban beauty
Three experts share their tips for capturing the charm in seemingly mundane spaces
Like father, like sons
All about the Gandolfi family, who produced large-format cameras for some 100 years
Lensless landscapes
Hollie Latham Hucker talks to Steve Gosling about his passion for pinhole photography
Location guide
Tips for photographing Ringing Roger in the Derbyshire Peak District
Where the wild things are
Paul Hobson explains all you need to know about the ethics and laws surrounding wildlife photography
Join the club
Ilkley Camera Club in Yorkshire
Panasonic Lumix S1R
Michael Topham tests the S1R and finds that Panasonic has entered the full-frame market with a bold statement
Second-hand classic
We show why Fujifilm’s X-Pro1 is such a great used deal
Legends of photography
Oliver Atwell tells us more about the photographer Faye Godwin
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
