Amateur Photographer 27 April 2019

Amateur Photographer Cover AP 27 April 2019

What’s in AP 27 April

 

Urban beauty
Three experts share their tips for capturing the charm in seemingly mundane spaces

Like father, like sons
All about the Gandolfi family, who produced large-format cameras for some 100 years

Lensless landscapes
Hollie Latham Hucker talks to Steve Gosling about his passion for pinhole photography

Location guide
Tips for photographing Ringing Roger in the Derbyshire Peak District

Where the wild things are
Paul Hobson explains all you need to know about the ethics and laws surrounding wildlife photography

Join the club
Ilkley Camera Club in Yorkshire

Panasonic Lumix S1R
Michael Topham tests the S1R and finds that Panasonic has entered the full-frame market with a bold statement

Second-hand classic
We show why Fujifilm’s X-Pro1 is such a great used deal

Legends of photography
Oliver Atwell tells us more about the photographer Faye Godwin

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Verity E Milligan / Steve Gosling

 

