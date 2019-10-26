Amateur Photographer 26 October 2019

What’s in AP 26 October

First look

Andy Westlake gets an early look at the Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark III

Christmas cover competition

Get your image on the cover of our Christmas issue!

Photo North 2019

Amy Davies eyes up some festival highlights

It’s good to share

A top selection of readers’ pictures from social media

The 3 magic filters

It’s the magic number. See how a pro gets top results with just three filters

APOY Round Six

A wonderful mix of the top 30 winners of Round Six of our competition – Street Life

Scanner art

What, no camera? Indulge your creativity using a scanner and found objects

Food in a flash

Rotolight’s all-in-one flash for perfect food shots

Nikon Nikkor Z 24-70mm f/2.8 S

Michael Topham tests Nikon’s first professional zoom for the Z mount

Formatt Hitech Firecrest 85mm ND Starter Kit

Andy Westlake sees if this kit can do as good a job as a pricey 100mm set-up

Legends

The Magnum legend Dennis Stock created a definitive document of the hippie movement, as Oliver Atwell notes

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Mark Bauer

