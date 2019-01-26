Amateur Photographer 26 January 2019

What’s in AP 26 January 2019

Top tips for better winter shots

James Abbott shows you how to get better winter landscapes, macro and more in these cold months

Into the groove

Portrait photographer Dean Belcher speaks to Amy Davies about his eye-catching project ‘33rpm’

Rising star

Young photographer Megan Bendall tells Amy Davies about her personal ‘Oh, Mama’ project

Photo insight

Aviation photographer Lloyd Horgan on his action shot of a Chinook

Speed up your workflow

James Paterson has 20 tips to help you organise and edit smarter in Lightroom

Join the club

Read about Nottingham and Notts Photographic Society

Better Bigma

Michael Topham field tests the Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports

Backpacks round-up

James Abbott looks at six rear-loading backpacks that are perfect for winter

BenQ PhotoVue SW271 27in LCD monitor

Edward Chester tries out a high-end 4K monitor

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Distributing surplus commodities’, St. John’s, Ariz., October 1940, by Russell Lee

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Jason Hudson

Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link

For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues

Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital