Amateur Photographer 26 January 2019

What’s in AP 26 January 2019
Top tips for better winter shots
James Abbott shows you how to get better winter landscapes, macro and more in these cold months
Into the groove
Portrait photographer Dean Belcher speaks to Amy Davies about his eye-catching project ‘33rpm’
Rising star
Young photographer Megan Bendall tells Amy Davies about her personal ‘Oh, Mama’ project
Photo insight
Aviation photographer Lloyd Horgan on his action shot of a Chinook
Speed up your workflow
James Paterson has 20 tips to help you organise and edit smarter in Lightroom
Join the club
Read about Nottingham and Notts Photographic Society
Better Bigma
Michael Topham field tests the Sigma 60-600mm f/4.5-6.3 DG OS HSM Sports
Backpacks round-up
James Abbott looks at six rear-loading backpacks that are perfect for winter
BenQ PhotoVue SW271 27in LCD monitor
Edward Chester tries out a high-end 4K monitor
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Distributing surplus commodities’, St. John’s, Ariz., October 1940, by Russell Lee
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Jason Hudson
