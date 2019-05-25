Amateur Photographer 25 May 2019

What’s in AP 25 May 2019

Coast to coast

We talk to three seascape professionals about how they shoot the coast and what it means to them

News of the world

Amy Davies presents her pick of the nominees at this year’s World Press Photo awards

Photo insight

Trevor Cole tells Oliver Atwell about his eyecatching photo of South Sudan’s Mundari people

Location guide

Dave Fieldhouse takes us through the mystical and rugged landscape of Elgol

Master layers in Elements

James Paterson shows you how to get to grips with this cornerstone of editing

Join the club

Mid Somerset Camera Club (MSCC) is a friendly and sociable club

I can Z for miles

Geoff Harris spends quality time with the Nikon Z 6 during two trips to Japan

Second-hand classic

We tell you why the Lumix GH3 – Panasonic’s flagship camera in 2012 – makes a great used deal today

Legends of Photography

Steve Fairclough explains how the prolific Art Wolfe has elevated nature photography into an art form

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Andy Farrer / Pieter Ten Hoopen, Agence Vu/Civilian Act

