Amateur Photographer 25 May 2019

What’s in AP 25 May 2019
Coast to coast
We talk to three seascape professionals about how they shoot the coast and what it means to them
News of the world
Amy Davies presents her pick of the nominees at this year’s World Press Photo awards
Photo insight
Trevor Cole tells Oliver Atwell about his eyecatching photo of South Sudan’s Mundari people
Location guide
Dave Fieldhouse takes us through the mystical and rugged landscape of Elgol
Master layers in Elements
James Paterson shows you how to get to grips with this cornerstone of editing
Join the club
Mid Somerset Camera Club (MSCC) is a friendly and sociable club
I can Z for miles
Geoff Harris spends quality time with the Nikon Z 6 during two trips to Japan
Second-hand classic
We tell you why the Lumix GH3 – Panasonic’s flagship camera in 2012 – makes a great used deal today
Legends of Photography
Steve Fairclough explains how the prolific Art Wolfe has elevated nature photography into an art form
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Andy Farrer / Pieter Ten Hoopen, Agence Vu/Civilian Act
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital