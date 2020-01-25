Amateur Photographer 25 January 2020

What’s in AP 25 January 2020
7 days: This week’s news
First look: Leica M10 Monochrom
It’s good to share: Readers’ pictures
Great shots whatever the weather
Inbox
Can a book make China look?
Make your prints charming
Photo Stories
Behind the Print
Leica SL2: full review
Second-hand Classic: Sony Alpha 7R
Accessories
Tech Talk
Final Analysis
COVER PICTURES © Gareth Mon Jones / Michael Nichols
