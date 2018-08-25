Amateur Photographer 25 August 2018

What’s in AP 25 August 2018

Story of the blues

Angela Chalmers reveals how to work with the historic cyanotype process for eye-catching photos

APOY Results

We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Four: Close encounters

Location guide

Jeremy Walker is your guide for shooting the charming seaside town of Swanage in Dorset

Classics revisited

Andrew Sydenham and Hollie Latham Hucker recreate Jeanloup Sieff’s 1969 portrait of Catherine Deneuve

Photo roadshow: Grand designs

Justin Minns takes a closer look at the 18th-century Dunham Massey

Europe’s best products

We reveal which cameras, lenses and accessories emerged as winners of the EISA Awards 2018-2019

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Sikkim’, 1965-9, by Alice S Kandell

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

Cover Pictures © Angela Chalmers / Andrew Sydenham / Julia Martin

