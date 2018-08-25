Amateur Photographer 25 August 2018

Amateur Photographer Cover 25 August 2018

What’s in AP 25 August 2018

Story of the blues
Angela Chalmers reveals how to work with the historic cyanotype process for eye-catching photos

APOY Results
We bring you the top 30 images uploaded to Photocrowd from Round Four: Close encounters

Location guide
Jeremy Walker is your guide for shooting the charming seaside town of Swanage in Dorset

Classics revisited
Andrew Sydenham and Hollie Latham Hucker recreate Jeanloup Sieff’s 1969 portrait of Catherine Deneuve

Photo roadshow: Grand designs
Justin Minns takes a closer look at the 18th-century Dunham Massey

Europe’s best products
We reveal which cameras, lenses and accessories emerged as winners of the EISA Awards 2018-2019

Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Sikkim’, 1965-9, by Alice S Kandell

Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk

Cover Pictures © Angela Chalmers / Andrew Sydenham / Julia Martin

 

