What’s in Amateur Photographer 25 April 2020
7 days
It’s good to share
Nature on your doorstep
Inbox
On the record
Shared goals
On the scrapheap
What’s in my bag
When Harry met
Reader portfolio
Transform your walls
Join the club
Fujifilm X100V review
Canon EOS R5
Accessories
Tech talk
Legends of photography
COVER PICTURE © EMILY ENDEAN/www.igpoty.com
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital