Amateur Photographer 24 November 2018

What’s in AP 24 November 2018



Bright lights, big city

By working with ambient light and artificial city illumination you can create superb cityscapes with our helpful tips

APOY results

What a talented lot you are. Here are the top 30 images from Round 7: World in Motion

Legends

A true pioneer of portrait photography, Julia Margaret Cameron

When Harry met… Jilly Cooper

Portrait photographer Harry Borden enjoyed a splendid time at both his encounters with novelist Jilly Cooper

What’s new in Photoshop CC 2019

James Paterson casts his expert eye over the new features found in Adobe’s image editor update

Top 50 accessories

Our reviewers see hundreds of products each year, so it pays to take their word on the top accessory picks

Just like clockwork

John Wade takes a detailed look at the world of clockwork cameras

AP Good Service Awards 2019

Where’s the best place to buy a camera? Vote for your favourite retailer

Final analysis

Roger Hicks considers…‘Boxing Day’, 2016, by Jack Simpson

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Tech Talk

