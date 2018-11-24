Amateur Photographer 24 November 2018

What’s in AP 24 November 2018
Bright lights, big city
By working with ambient light and artificial city illumination you can create superb cityscapes with our helpful tips
APOY results
What a talented lot you are. Here are the top 30 images from Round 7: World in Motion
Legends
A true pioneer of portrait photography, Julia Margaret Cameron
When Harry met… Jilly Cooper
Portrait photographer Harry Borden enjoyed a splendid time at both his encounters with novelist Jilly Cooper
What’s new in Photoshop CC 2019
James Paterson casts his expert eye over the new features found in Adobe’s image editor update
Top 50 accessories
Our reviewers see hundreds of products each year, so it pays to take their word on the top accessory picks
Just like clockwork
John Wade takes a detailed look at the world of clockwork cameras
AP Good Service Awards 2019
Where’s the best place to buy a camera? Vote for your favourite retailer
Final analysis
Roger Hicks considers…‘Boxing Day’, 2016, by Jack Simpson
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Tech Talk
Cover picture © Michael Brooks/Alamy
