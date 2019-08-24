Amateur Photographer 24 August 2019

What’s in AP 24 August

30 tips to shoot on a budget

We share 30 great ways to save cash while getting great results

The bigger picture

Ailsa McWhinnie finds out about Intrepid Camera: a workshop that’s enlivening large-format photography

Raiders of the lost archives

Peter Dench discovers the photographic treasures in Getty’s Hulton Archive

It’s a bug’s light

Ross Hoddinott explains how LED light can bring insect close-ups alive

Outstanding gear isn’t out of reach

A step up in your set-up can make a difference in taking your photography

to new heights

Bag a bargain

Andy Westlake and Michael Topham identify great second-hand gear at under £500 for different genres

Adobe alternatives

James Abbott looks at free and low-cost alternatives to Adobe software

Top accessories from just £7

We’ve trawled the stores, both online and on the high street, to find you the best value-for-money accessories

Final Analysis

Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘Mr B’, 1950, by Martha Holmes

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Wildlife Watch

Join the Club

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Andrew Sydenham / Claire Gillo

