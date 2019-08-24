Amateur Photographer 24 August 2019

What’s in AP 24 August
30 tips to shoot on a budget
We share 30 great ways to save cash while getting great results
The bigger picture
Ailsa McWhinnie finds out about Intrepid Camera: a workshop that’s enlivening large-format photography
Raiders of the lost archives
Peter Dench discovers the photographic treasures in Getty’s Hulton Archive
It’s a bug’s light
Ross Hoddinott explains how LED light can bring insect close-ups alive
Outstanding gear isn’t out of reach
A step up in your set-up can make a difference in taking your photography
to new heights
Bag a bargain
Andy Westlake and Michael Topham identify great second-hand gear at under £500 for different genres
Adobe alternatives
James Abbott looks at free and low-cost alternatives to Adobe software
Top accessories from just £7
We’ve trawled the stores, both online and on the high street, to find you the best value-for-money accessories
Final Analysis
Zelda Cheatle considers… ‘Mr B’, 1950, by Martha Holmes
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Wildlife Watch
Join the Club
Tech Talk
