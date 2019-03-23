Amateur Photographer 23 March 2019

What’s in AP 23 March
Your biggest questions answered
AP has the fixes for your photographic headaches
Undercover of the night
We talk to undercover rock photographer Julian David Stone
Photo stories
Will Burrard-Lucas tells us about his astonishing captures of black leopards
APOY 2019
Enter AP’s prestigious competition, APOY 2019!
Out of the shadows
How to get best results in the process of lith printing
Face lift
How LEDs can work in harmony with natural light for beautiful portraits
Canon EOS RP
Andy Westlake tests Canon’s entry-level fullframe mirrorless camera
Tamron 17-35mm F/2.84 Di OSD
Matt Golowczynski reviews this full-frame compatible wide zoom
Just like a Leica
John Wade guides us through Leica copies, and how to spot a fake
EISA Maestro Contest 2019
Call for entries to this year’s contest, themed ‘Power’
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Aubrey Beardsley’, c. 1895, by Frederick Evans
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Reader Portfolio
Join the Club
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Steve Cheetham
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital