Amateur Photographer 23 March 2019

What’s in AP 23 March



Your biggest questions answered

AP has the fixes for your photographic headaches

Undercover of the night

We talk to undercover rock photographer Julian David Stone

Photo stories

Will Burrard-Lucas tells us about his astonishing captures of black leopards

APOY 2019

Enter AP’s prestigious competition, APOY 2019!

Out of the shadows

How to get best results in the process of lith printing

Face lift

How LEDs can work in harmony with natural light for beautiful portraits

Canon EOS RP

Andy Westlake tests Canon’s entry-level fullframe mirrorless camera

Tamron 17-35mm F/2.84 Di OSD

Matt Golowczynski reviews this full-frame compatible wide zoom

Just like a Leica

John Wade guides us through Leica copies, and how to spot a fake

EISA Maestro Contest 2019

Call for entries to this year’s contest, themed ‘Power’

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Aubrey Beardsley’, c. 1895, by Frederick Evans

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Reader Portfolio

Join the Club

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Steve Cheetham

