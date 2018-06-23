What’s in Amateur Photographer 23 June 2018

First look

Nigel Atherton takes a first look at Sony’s RX100 VI

Black & white summer

Tim Clinch suggests challenging yourself this summer by shooting b&w

Portrait maestro

Steve Fairclough speaks to portrait photographer Mark Seliger about his career

Photo roadshow: World-class attraction

Justin Minns discovers Knole: a 365-room, 600-year-old estate

Feeding the world

Luca Locatelli on his photo story on Holland’s agri-tech industry

EISA Maestro UK

We take a look at the winner of the 2018 UK EISA Maestro competition

Tone control

Mike Crawford talks about the importance of tonal balance in b&w prints

Canon EOS 2000D

Audley Jarvis tests Canon’s entry-level DSLR

Essential cloud storage

James Abbott compares six cloud-based backup services

Film stars: Bigger is better

John Wade delves into the world of large-format film

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… From ‘Blue Sky Set’, 2018, by Chris Connorton

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURE © Geoff Harris / Mark Seliger

