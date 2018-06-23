What’s in Amateur Photographer 23 June 2018
First look
Nigel Atherton takes a first look at Sony’s RX100 VI
Black & white summer
Tim Clinch suggests challenging yourself this summer by shooting b&w
Portrait maestro
Steve Fairclough speaks to portrait photographer Mark Seliger about his career
Photo roadshow: World-class attraction
Justin Minns discovers Knole: a 365-room, 600-year-old estate
Feeding the world
Luca Locatelli on his photo story on Holland’s agri-tech industry
EISA Maestro UK
We take a look at the winner of the 2018 UK EISA Maestro competition
Tone control
Mike Crawford talks about the importance of tonal balance in b&w prints
Canon EOS 2000D
Audley Jarvis tests Canon’s entry-level DSLR
Essential cloud storage
James Abbott compares six cloud-based backup services
Film stars: Bigger is better
John Wade delves into the world of large-format film
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… From ‘Blue Sky Set’, 2018, by Chris Connorton
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURE © Geoff Harris / Mark Seliger
