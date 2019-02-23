Amateur Photographer 23 February 2019

What’s in AP 23 February 2019
Canon EOS RP
Andy Westlake takes a first look at Canon’s entry-level, full-frame mirrorless camera
Travellers’ tales
AP speaks to some of the winning TPOTY 2018 photographers about how they shoot a whole world of subjects
Obsolete & discontinued
Mike Crawford’s intriguing project using outdated photo paper and film
Wildlife watch
Oscar Dewhurst on how best to photograph eiders
Photo insight
We find out about an image that was six years in the making…
Crop tool masterclass
Discover a host of tricks with James Paterson’s 20 top tips
Club profile
Find out more about Wakefield Camera Club
Standing the test of time
Matt Golowczynski on the Nikon D750, after using it as his main camera for the past four years
Zeiss Batis Distagon T* 40mm f/2 CF
Andy Westlake tests Zeiss’s standard prime for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… Farm Security Administration: Perforated negative, 1930s
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
