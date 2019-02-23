Amateur Photographer 23 February 2019

What’s in AP 23 February 2019

Canon EOS RP

Andy Westlake takes a first look at Canon’s entry-level, full-frame mirrorless camera

Travellers’ tales

AP speaks to some of the winning TPOTY 2018 photographers about how they shoot a whole world of subjects

Obsolete & discontinued

Mike Crawford’s intriguing project using outdated photo paper and film

Wildlife watch

Oscar Dewhurst on how best to photograph eiders

Photo insight

We find out about an image that was six years in the making…

Crop tool masterclass

Discover a host of tricks with James Paterson’s 20 top tips

Club profile

Find out more about Wakefield Camera Club

Standing the test of time

Matt Golowczynski on the Nikon D750, after using it as his main camera for the past four years

Zeiss Batis Distagon T* 40mm f/2 CF

Andy Westlake tests Zeiss’s standard prime for Sony full-frame mirrorless cameras

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… Farm Security Administration: Perforated negative, 1930s

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Jichang Liu/Travel Photographer of the Year / James Paterson

