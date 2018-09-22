What’s in Amateur Photographer 22 September 2018
First look
Michael Topham examines the EOS R: Canon’s fullframe mirrorless system
Success on a shoestring
Tracy Calder speaks to eight photographers who succeeded in big contests with cameras that can be had for under £500
Closing the sale
Angela Nicholson tells you how to turn old, unused camera gear into cash
Fine art focus
Steve Fairclough speaks to Reka Nyari about her striking fine-art imagery
Five go down to the seaside
Five AP readers spent a day in Brighton shooting with cameras chosen for them by mpb.com
One of them is Human #1
Amy Davies analyses Maija Tammi’s prize-winning portrait of an android
Readers’ second-hand bargains
What pre-loved cameragear have AP readers managed to snaffle?
Bargain hunt
Audley Jarvis considers the pros and cons of buying lenses second-hand
Used & approved
Michael Topham speaks to second-hand stockists about their used kit
Final Analysis
Roger Hicks considers… ‘Miss Chapman’, circa 1860, from the Brady-Handy Collection
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Wildlife Watch
Accessories
Tech Talk
Cover Picture © Andrew Sydenham
Subscribe to Amateur Photographer magazine at http://www.magazinesdirect.com/Amateur-Photographer-magazine-subscription?utm_content=Article+Text+Link
For details on how to purchase Back Issues of Amateur Photographer, please go to https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/backissues
Get a digital version of this issue from Tuesday. Follow the link for more details https://www.amateurphotographer.co.uk/digital