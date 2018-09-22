What’s in Amateur Photographer 22 September 2018

First look

Michael Topham examines the EOS R: Canon’s fullframe mirrorless system

Success on a shoestring

Tracy Calder speaks to eight photographers who succeeded in big contests with cameras that can be had for under £500

Closing the sale

Angela Nicholson tells you how to turn old, unused camera gear into cash

Fine art focus

Steve Fairclough speaks to Reka Nyari about her striking fine-art imagery

Five go down to the seaside

Five AP readers spent a day in Brighton shooting with cameras chosen for them by mpb.com

One of them is Human #1

Amy Davies analyses Maija Tammi’s prize-winning portrait of an android

Readers’ second-hand bargains

What pre-loved cameragear have AP readers managed to snaffle?

Bargain hunt

Audley Jarvis considers the pros and cons of buying lenses second-hand

Used & approved

Michael Topham speaks to second-hand stockists about their used kit

Final Analysis

Roger Hicks considers… ‘Miss Chapman’, circa 1860, from the Brady-Handy Collection

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Wildlife Watch

Accessories

Tech Talk

Cover Picture © Andrew Sydenham



