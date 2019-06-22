Amateur Photographer 22 June 2019

What’s in AP 22 June



Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS

Andy Westlake takes a first look at Sony’s new telephoto zoom lens

Land of plenty

Four pro landscape photographers share their top tips on getting the best results in the field

A changing landscape

Keith Wilson takes a sideways look at the more experimental side of landscape photography

Boost your landscapes

The best processing options available to ensure your landscape images stand out

Join the club

The Cannock Photographic Society is still going strong after 66 years

Tokina Opera 16-28mm F2.8 FF

Matt Golowczynski evaluates this high-quality, wide zoom

Stick ’em up

A detailed round-up of tripods, accessories and heads by Andy Westlake

Modular backpacks

Michael Topham takes a close look at six backpack options

Legends of photography

Steve Fairclough examines the career of iconic Magnum photojournalist Ian Berry

Regulars

7 days

Inbox

Accessories

Tech Talk

COVER PICTURES © Stephen Elliott / James Paterson / Andrew Sydenham



