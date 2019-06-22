Amateur Photographer 22 June 2019

What’s in AP 22 June
Sony FE 200-600mm F5.6-6.3 G OSS
Andy Westlake takes a first look at Sony’s new telephoto zoom lens
Land of plenty
Four pro landscape photographers share their top tips on getting the best results in the field
A changing landscape
Keith Wilson takes a sideways look at the more experimental side of landscape photography
Boost your landscapes
The best processing options available to ensure your landscape images stand out
Join the club
The Cannock Photographic Society is still going strong after 66 years
Tokina Opera 16-28mm F2.8 FF
Matt Golowczynski evaluates this high-quality, wide zoom
Stick ’em up
A detailed round-up of tripods, accessories and heads by Andy Westlake
Modular backpacks
Michael Topham takes a close look at six backpack options
Legends of photography
Steve Fairclough examines the career of iconic Magnum photojournalist Ian Berry
Regulars
7 days
Inbox
Accessories
Tech Talk
COVER PICTURES © Stephen Elliott / James Paterson / Andrew Sydenham
