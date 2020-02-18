Amateur Photographer 22 February 2020

What’s in AP 22 February 2020

7 days: this week’s news

First Look: Olympus OM-D E-M1 Mark III

First Look: Fujifilm X100V

It’s good to share: readers’ pictures

Water, water, everywhere

Inbox

What’s in my bag

Back to the future: today’s film photographers

Sigma fp

Boxing clever

Join the club

Behind the print

Leica M10 Monochrom: full review

Smartphone camera round-up

Tech talk

Final analysis

COVER PICTURE © Guy Edwardes

